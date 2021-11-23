Family attorney: Brian Laundrie died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

FLORIDA, Nov. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie has released a statement on his death.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” attorney Steven Berolino said in a statement shared with multiple media outlets.

“Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

The partial remains of Laundrie, 23, were found on Oct. 21 at a nature reserve near his parents’ in North Port, Florida residence.

The discovery came more than a month into the manhunt for Brian Petito, who returned home from an extended road trip to the mountain west without his fellow traveler and fiancé, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, on Sept. 1.

Petito had been documenting their trip on social media, but her posts came to an abrupt stop in late August.

Petito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11, and on Sept. 15, Laundrie was named a person of interest in her disappearance. The Laundries declined to talk with law enforcement authorities through their attorney, Berolino.

Days later, the Laundries told local police and and FBI agents Brian had left earlier and they did not know his location.

On Sept. 19, remains later confirmed to be those of Petito were found near Grand Teton National Park, where the couple’s fan had previously been seen.

On Sept. 23, Laudrie was charged on suspicion of using her financial card to withdraw more than $1,000 from her account after her death. An arrest warrant was issued.

On Oct. 12, the Teton County coroner announced that Petito died by strangulation, and her manner of death was homicide. The coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, also revealed the body had been outside three to four weeks before it was discovered.

Utah trip

Petito was documented as being in Utah on Aug. 12, when Moab Police dispatch got a call reporting a man striking a woman. Police responded to the area and found Petito and Laundrie in her van, and interviewed both in video that was later released.

Petito made comments blaming herself for a portion of the assault. Officers separated the two for the night, and Laundrie and Petito continued their road trip the next morning.

The final photo (below) posted on Instagram by Petito also placed her at the Monarch Gallery, in Ogden, prior to the Moab altercation.