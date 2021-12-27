Fire crews respond to blaze in West Jordan home

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Firefighters respond to a major house fire in the area of 7800 South and 3400 West in West Jordan on Sunday night, Dec. 26, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are at the scene of a major house fire Sunday night in the area of 7800 South and 3400 West.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Crews were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke blowing out through the windows of the residence.

Scanner traffic indicated that a family pet has died as a result of the blaze, however, no details have yet been confirmed.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as information becomes available.

