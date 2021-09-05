Grand County High to close next week due to staff, student COVID-19 cases; lack of substitutes

MOAB, Utah, Sept. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County School District has announced it will close Moab’s Grand County High School due to COVID-19 cases next week, between Sept. 7 and 10.

“GCSD currently has had 10 staff members and eight students test positive at Grand County High School, and three teachers and four students test positive at HMK,” the district’s statement says. HMK refers to Helen M. Knight Elementary.

“We are unable to provide substitutes for this many staff members.”

After-school activities also will be cancelled, it says.

“All athletics and/or after-school events both on and off campus are also cancelled. Custodians will be doing a deep cleaning during this time. If we need to cancel classes at Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School or Helen M. Knight Elementary, we will send out a notification of that in a later message.”

The Health Department, Moab Regional Hospital, County Commission, and Grand County School District are establishing a mandatory mask mandate effective Wednesday, Sept. 8, for students pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, the statement says, adding it will last 30. Classes at Grand County High will resume on Monday, Sept. 13.

