Grand County Sheriff seeking info on man missing from Moab area

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Moab area man last seen in late August.

“Tyson Erick Harvey, goes by ‘Ty,’ likes to frequent river areas and is known to live in a tent,” the GCSO statement says. “Ty was last seen wearing a blue homemade tank top, multi-colored shorts, Keen type sandals size 10, Spitfire Grill work hat, and untinted prescription glasses.”

Harvey has long, braided hair, which he often wears in a bun under his hat, the statement says. He carries a guitar without a case. He has green-colored tattoos on both shoulders, a Broncos tattoo on his forearm and a star heart skater symbol on his hand.

Harvey was last seen at the Pack Creek Campground, southeast of downtown Moab, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.

Anyone with information on Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 435-259-8115.