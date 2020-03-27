LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson invites all to pray, fast for relief from COVID-19

March 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the world to join him on Sunday, March 29, for a day of fasting and prayer for relief from COVID-19.

Nelson’s full message, shared in the video above, can be read below::

“As a physician and surgeon, I have great admiration for medical professionals, scientists, and all who are working around the clock to curb the spread of COVID-19. I am also a man of faith and I know that during these challenging times, we can be strengthened and lifted as we call upon God, and his son Jesus Christ, the master healer.

“I invite you to join with me in a worldwide fast, for all whose health permits, to pray for relief from the physical, emotional and economic effects of this global pandemic.

“I invite members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints everywhere, along with our many friends, to fast and pray this Sunday, March 29. Let us unite our faith to pray for physical, spiritual and other healing throughout the entire world.

“The Lord understands the feelings you are experiencing, he loves and cares for you, as I do too.”

You can also see the video in Spanish and Portuguese.