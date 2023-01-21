Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child while driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022.

Libbie Isabel Allan was standing with her 3-year-old daughter on a sidewalk near 1700 South and 900 East about 11:20 a.m. on May 3, 2022, when police say a drunken driver swerved off the road and hit the mother and toddler.

Allan, who was 17 weeks pregnant, died while being taken to the hospital, and the 3-year-old sustained critical injuries, police said.

Jack Keith Archibald, 54, was charged in May 2022 and pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to two counts of second-degree felony automobile homicide and one count of DUI with personal injury, third-degree felony, in connection with the deadly crash.

Archibald is scheduled to be sentenced March 6.

After hitting Allan and her daughter, police say Archibald drove through the front yard of a residence and knocked over a metal fence as he fled the scene.

Officers found Archibald hiding in a shed near Forest Dale Golf Course, according to a news release from Salt Lake City police. Arresting officers noted Archibald smelled very strongly of an alcoholic beverage.