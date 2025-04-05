Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to 2 counts forcible sexual abuse in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, April 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man who pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible sexual abuse has been sentenced to prison time.

Brody Cameron Kartchner was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bell, in Iron County, to two counts of 1-15 years in prison, with counts to run consecutively. This is the maximum punishment for the crimes.

“Kartchner admitted to sexually abusing one victim in a recorded conversation with her,” a news release from the Iron County Attorney’s Office says. “He also admitted to sexually abusing a separate victim to a witness.

“Our office admires the courage of each of the victims in this case to come forward. They displayed incredible resiliency throughout the criminal justice process,” the release says. “The Iron County Attorney’s Office remains committed to supporting victims and prosecuting those who commit crimes of sexual violence.”

Ultimately, the Utah Board of Pardons will determine how long Kartchner serves.

“We also want to recognize Sgt. J. Hoyt with the Cedar City Police Department and Officer K. Dobrinski with the Parowan Police Department for their thorough investigation in these cases.”