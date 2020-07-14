New wildfire breaks out in Daggett County near Utah-Colorado state line

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire has broken out in Daggett County near the Utah-Colorado state line.

The blaze, called the Allen Fire, is between 75 and 100 acres, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 3 p.m. It is burning on steep terrain in timber.

“Additional crews enroute to help federal and state crews already fighting the fire,” the tweet said.

The blaze was caused by lighting, officials said.

