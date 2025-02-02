One male dead, 1 jailed after they allegedly talked guns, smoked marijuana, then 1 claimed he could dodge a bullet

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police responded to a Kearns garage early Sunday morning, and found a male who had been shot in the chest and mortally wounded.

Officers were called to the scene, near 5200 S. Charlotte Ave., Kearns, before dawn.

“Officers arrived and found a male … on the floor of the detached garage, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest,” says an arrest document for Ashton Jonathan Mann, 23.

The shooting victim “was transported to the hospital where he succumbed from his injuries.

Mann, arrested at 4:08 a.m. Sunday, “stated post Miranda that he and (the victim) smoked marijuana at about 8 p.m. (They) were in the kitchen and were trying to play video games and were talking about guns. (They) went to the garage so they could talk more without waking anyone else in the house.”

Mann reportedly told officers the other male claimed he could dodge a bullet. They emptied both guns, then Mann pointed a handgun at the victim.

Mann said he then pointed the handgun at (the victim) “and pulled the trigger. He said (the victim) would try to jump out of the way to prove he could move before the trigger was pulled,” arrest documents say. Mann “said they repeated this about six times. (Mann) said in order to reset the trigger, he would cycle the slide on the handgun.

“He said the final time the gun fired striking (the other man) in the chest. (Mann) said (the victim) told him to call 911 because he had been shot.”

Mann “ran inside to get his wife’s phone and called 911.” He then rendered aid until the medical first responders arrived.

Kearns police officers and detectives noted that they “could smell an odor of burnt marijuana in the garage.”

A search warrant issued for the residence turned up “drug paraphernalia consistent with marijuana use.”

Mann was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of alleged:

Manslaughter, a second-degree felony, characterized as domestic violence

Category II restricted person transaction of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Mann was ordered held without bail.