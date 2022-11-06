Paramore perform on ‘Tonight Show,’ announce 2023 tour with Salt Lake City stop

Nov. 6 (UPI) — Paramore took to the stage on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The rock band performed the song “This is Why” during Thursday’s episode of the NBC late-night talk show.
“This is Why” explores frontwoman Hayley Williams‘ struggles with being in the public eye.
“If you have an opinion / Maybe you should shove it / Or maybe you could scream it / Might be best to keep it / To yourself,” she sings.
Paramore released a single and music video for “This is Why” in September.
The song is the title track from Paramore’s forthcoming album of the same name. The album also features the songs “The News,” “Running Out of Town,” “C’est Comme Ca,” “Big Man, Little Dignity,” “You First,” “Figure 8,” “Liar,” “Crave” and “Thick Skull.”
“This is Why” will be Paramore’s first album in nearly six years and is slated for release Feb. 10, 2023.
Paramore is in the midst of a fall tour that began Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif., and ends Nov. 19 in Mexico City, Mexico.
On Friday, the band announced a new North American tour for 2023 featuring special guests Bloc Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas.
The tour begins May 23, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C., and ends Aug. 2 in St. Paul, Minn. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time.
Here are Paramore’s 2023 tour dates:
- May 23, 2023 – Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
- May 25 – Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
- May 27 – Atlantic City, N.J., at Adjacent Festival
- May 30 – New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
- June 2 – Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
- June 4 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- June 5 – Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- June 7 – Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
- June 8 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
- June 10 – Columbus, Ohio, at Scottenstein Center
- June 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
- June 13 – Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
- June 14 – Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
- July 6 – New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center
- July 8 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
- July 9 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- July 11 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
- July 13 – Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
- July 16 – San Diego, Calif., at Viejas Arena
- July 19 – Los Angeles, Calif., at Kia Forum
- July 22 – San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
- July 24 – Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
- July 25 – Portland, Ore., at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- July 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivant Arena
- July 29 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
- July 30 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- Aug. 2 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center