Salt Lake Co. Sheriff IDs remains recovered from Starvation Reservoir, closes 2004 missing person case

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The remains recovered from a submerged vehicle in Starvation Reservoir have now been confirmed to be those of Steven Willard Anderson.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff‘s office on Tuesday shared the news, after receiving the results from Utah Medical Examiner’s Office and from an independent lab.

Anderson, 46 and from Salt Lake County, was reported missing in June of 2004.

On Sept. 29, 2024, a vehicle located in the reservoir, at a depth of about 50 feet, was confirmed to be connected to Anderson’s case.

“A collaborative recovery effort on Sept. 30, 2024, led to the successful extraction of both the vehicles and the remains found inside,” the Sheriff’s Office statement says.

“Following DNA testing from a private lab and examination at the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner has determined no foul play is suspected. As a result, Anderson’s case will be officially closed.

“The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office extends condolences to Anderson’s family and thanks all agencies involved in the recovery process for their dedication and professionalism.”