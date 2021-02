SANDY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police have arrested a suspect in several armed robberies that were committed over the weekend, Sandy PD tweeted Monday.

“An alert citizen provided a tip” that led to the arrest of Joseph Raymond Cornejo, the tweet said.

Cornejo was booked into jail and is facing charges of aggravated robbery.

“Stellar teamwork by our citizens and investigators to apprehend this suspect!” Sandy police said.