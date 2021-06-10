Smithfield Utah Temple location announced by LDS Church

SMITHFIELD, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the location of the Smithfield Utah Temple, announced in April 2021 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

The temple will be constructed on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North, said a news release from the LDS Church. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet.

Utah has 27 temples announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation. In addition to the temple in Smithfield, temples have been announced or are under construction in Ephraim, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).

“Detailed design plans for these temples are still being developed,” the news release said. “Further information will be made public later. Groundbreaking dates have not been set. Project leaders will soon start working with city officials in these locations on preliminary plans for the temples, and leaders will be filing public documents in the coming months.”