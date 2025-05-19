Tesla driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on US-6

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah, May 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a Tesla was killed Sunday afternoon after losing control on a rain-slicked stretch of U.S. Highway 6, then being hit by two oncoming vehicles, according to a UHP statement.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near milepost 259 as heavy rain moved through the area, a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

The gray Tesla was traveling west when it spun out and crossed into the eastbound lanes, where it was struck by a pop-up camper trailer being towed by a Ram 1500 pickup.

Moments later, the Tesla was hit broadside on the driver’s side by an eastbound GMC Yukon, the release says.

The Tesla driver died at the scene. The Yukon driver sustained minor injuries, and the driver of the Ram truck was uninjured.

The name of the deceased has yet to be released, pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation.