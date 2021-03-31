Tour of Utah bicycle race cancelled for 2nd year

UTAH, March 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tour of Utah bicycle race has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the Tour Steve Miller said in a statement: “Due to the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and the Tour of Utah Ultimate Challenge are postponed in 2021. We continue to plan for resuming these events in 2022.”

The tour had originally been scheduled for July 26 through Aug. 1.

The 2020 Tour of Utah was also cancelled.

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah is an annual multi-day road cycling race, traversing the states of Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming.