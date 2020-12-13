Two Wasatch High School students in custody after allegedly making threat against the school

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — School resource officers took two Wasatch High School students into custody Saturday after they allegedly made statements to a fellow student regarding a possible threat against the school on Friday.

In a joint statement from Wasatch County Schools District, Heber City Police Department and the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office issued Saturday, officials said the students have been transferred to a juvenile detention center and have been charged with threats of terrorism, a second-degree felony, and threats against a school, a class A misdemeanor.

“The student who received the information notified their parents, who alerted Heber City Police,” the statement said.

Officers confirmed that there is no current threat to anyone at the school, and school will resume on Monday morning as scheduled.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing, according to the statement.

“We commend the student who had the courage to come forward, and encourage students to continue to report any concerning information in the future,” the statement concluded. “Any possible threat is taken seriously and addressed accordingly by all agencies involved. #SeeSomethingSaySomething”