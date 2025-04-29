U of U athletics discontinues Beach Volleyball program; sport’s ‘growth stunted’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has announced the Beach Volleyball program will be discontinued after nine years of competitive play.

The news comes four days after the U announced the retirement of head beach volleyball coach Brenda Whicker.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, and we did not arrive at this conclusion without a significant and appropriate amount of thought, consideration and consultation,” Harlan said in a news release.

“We looked at the landscape of intercollegiate beach volleyball and the future opportunities of our student-athletes. Currently, there are only 12 beach volleyball programs among power conference institutions, with little evidence of the sport expanding at this time.

“With the sport’s growth stunted, and without the home facilities with amenities that allow us to host championship-level events, we are not providing the world-class experience that we seek to provide to our student-athletes.”

For the 2025 season that concluded last Friday in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament, Utah competed as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Currently, there are only three other Big 12 institutions that sponsor beach volleyball, the release says. With only four sponsored programs in the conference, there is no automatic qualifier to the NCAA tournament for the Big 12 champion.

“We are mindful of the impact this decision has on the current students in our beach volleyball program, as well as on the incoming student-athletes who committed to Utah,” Harlan said. “. We will work closely with each of our impacted student-athletes to provide them with all of the support they need.

“Should any member of the team decide to remain at the University, their scholarship will be honored through the receipt of their undergraduate degree, and the incoming student-athletes also will have their scholarship offers honored. Should a current or incoming student-athlete elect to pursue their sport at another school, Utah will do all that it can to facilitate the process.

“Scholarship funds previously dedicated to the beach volleyball program will be redirected to our other women’s sports programs.”



With the discontinuation of beach volleyball, Utah will now sponsor 19 intercollegiate sport programs.