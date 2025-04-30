Salt Lake County announces landmark sale of 6.5 acres of downtown property to Smith Entertainment Group

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2025 — Salt Lake County has sold 6.5 acres of downtown property to the Smith Entertainment Group.

The property, which will be purchased and developed by SEG, is located between South Temple and 100 South and 200 and 300 West in the heart of Salt Lake City.

It currently houses convention center exhibit hall space and is surrounded by key venues, including the Delta Center, Japan Town, Abravanel Hall, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art and City Creek Center.

“The sale, which has been negotiated at market value, marks a transformative investment in Salt Lake County’s economic future,” says a news release issued by the county.

“It is anticipated that upon the transfer of the land to SEG, the exhibit hall space will be demolished and rebuilt in a newly designed section of the Salt Palace. Construction will take place in a strategically phased approach to minimize disruption to planned events and a portion of the facility will remain operational throughout the process, ensuring that the Salt Place can continue to host conventions.”

Later this week, Salt Lake County will release a request for proposals to select an architectural firm that will be responsible for the redesign of just under 50 percent of the Salt Palace Convention Center footprint.

The Salt Palace is shown in this Google Streets photo

“This is more than a land transaction — it’s a catalyst for long-term growth, a stronger downtown, and significant benefits to residents across Salt Lake County,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said in the release.

“The redevelopment of this property will generate millions in tax revenue, attract major national and international events, and ensure Salt Lake City remains a premier destination for sports, entertainment, cultural events and tourism.”

A resolution passed by the County Council outlines the anticipated future benefits of the sale, which members hope will include:

Increased property tax revenue

Increased consumer spending and state and local tax revenue from tourism and hospitality

Increased revenue anchoring the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center

The opportunity to expand and modernize the Salt Palace Convention Center

The release says “the additional annual sales tax generated will be an estimated $6.3 million for the state, $4.2 million for Salt Lake County, and $1 million for Salt Lake City.”

The resolution authorizes Wilson to execute the purchase and sale agreement and finalize the transaction with SEG.

“This sale is about smart planning and long-term vision,” Wilson said. “It’s a win for taxpayers, for our economy, and for the future of downtown and Salt Lake County.”

County Council Chair Dea Theodore said the project will be “one of the most exciting and transformative projects our county has ever undertaken. It will generate millions in new property tax revenue, create jobs, boost tourism, strengthen local businesses across the county, and help fund critical upgrades to the Salt Palace Convention Center to help Utah maintain its status as a world-class event destination.

“Beyond the economic impact, this project will renew a sense of pride in our capital city — creating a vibrant space that residents and visitors alike can feel connected to and proud of for decades to come.”

The release says the back-of-house areas at Abravanel Hall will be thoughtfully rebuilt to enhance functionality without impacting the concert hall itself.”

Salt Lake County will also coordinate directly with leadership at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art. A joint fundraising and planning period will occur immediately to determine the next phase and location of a new museum.

The news release also stated that:

Land sale and property transfer will take place on or before Feb. 16 of 2027

The Japanese Garden property owned and maintained by Salt Lake County will not be sold to Smith Entertainment, and will continue to be owned and maintained by the county.

Project completion is scheduled for 2031, well before the 2034 Olympic and Paralympics Games in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Palace will not be fully closed during renovation so it can continue to do business.