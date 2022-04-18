Unified Fire crews knock down residential fire in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, April 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews responded to a fire Monday morning in Cottonwood Heights.

The call came to dispatch at about 8:30 a.m.

“Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire throughout the home,” the tweet says. “Quick action knocked down the bulk of the flames within 10 mins.

“No injuries. Cause is under investigation.”

A subsequent UFA tweet said the fire was out, “and crews are currently working to get all the hose put back on the engines. Cause is still under investigation and investigators will remain at the scene to determine a cause.”