Update: Price man charged with manslaughter in 2019 shooting death of East Carbon woman

PRICE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Price man has been charged with manslaughter roughly three years after prosecutors say he recklessly caused the shooting death of an East Carbon woman.

Ashlie Logston, 40, was holding a firearm while sitting down at an East Carbon home Dec. 9, 2019, when Colton James Price “recklessly grabbed the firearm from her, causing the firearm to discharge,” according to charging documents filed Monday in 7th District Court.

The bullet struck Logston in the head, and she died from her injuries 10 days later, the charges state.

An online obituary described Logston as lifelong East Carbon resident who was active in sports in her youth and loved the outdoors.

“She was sassy, feisty, spunky, mischievous and full of _ _ _ _ and vinegar! She had an unforgettable laugh, and if you’ve ever heard it, you know what we mean,” her obituary states.

“She was the most non-judgmental person that you could ever hope to meet, and she was an advocate for those who were downtrodden and troubled. We should all learn from her example.”

The obituary called Logston’s death a “very preventable and tragic accident.”

Dispatchers initially received a call about an accidental, self-inflicted shooting, according to the arresting East Carbon police officer. Evidence at the scene conflicted with Price’s account of the shooting, police said.

“(Price) made false and misleading statements to investigating officers and other individuals about the discharge of the firearm,” his charges state.

Price, 27, was a fugitive from Adult Probation and Parole when he was arrested by Carbon County sheriff’s deputies Friday, court documents state.

He is charged with:

Manslaughter, a second-degree felony

Obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor

Price is being held without bail in the Carbon County Jail.