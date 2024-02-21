Next season of shows announced for Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced its 2024-2025 season of shows, including a handful of Utah tour debuts and several returning favorites.

Among the scheduled hows are the Tony-winning “Life of Pi” and “Kimberly Akimbo,” the heart-warming “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and the the returns of “Wicked” and “Les Miserables.”

Add to that new take on a Shakespeare classic, “& Juliet” and the soaring “Peter Pan,” and you’ve got most of the list. See the season list below, with optional add-ons below that.

See the full subscription season below. Find optional add-ons, available first to subscribers, blow the regular season. Non-subscribers who want to get on the subscriber waitlist can click here.

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” Sept. 10-15

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Salt Lake City in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood

Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, “Mrs. Doubtfire” tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,”

raves The Chicago Tribune — one that proves we’re better together.

“Funny Girl,” Oct 8-13

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this love letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened — she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles will present Peter Pan Provided photo



“Peter Pan,” Nov. 5-10

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning –your

entire family will be Hooked.

“Kimberly Akimbo,” Dec. 10-15

Winner of every BEST MUSICAL Award including the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, the Drama Desk Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), “Kimberly Akimbo” is the winner of five Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features a Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (“Shrek”), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (“Fun Home”), choreography by Danny Mefford (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone. Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey.

In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition,

her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

“Life of Pi,” April 1-6, 2025

Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play, the Broadway and West End sensation “Life of Pi” is an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal). Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, “Life of Pi” is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a 16-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions — a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, “Life of Pi” creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles will present Wicked Provided photo

“Wicked,” April 16-May 25, 2025 (subscriber week April 16-22)

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. “Wicked,” the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz… but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships… until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, “Wicked” — the untold true story of the Witches of Oz — transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. “If every musical had the brains, heart and courage of “Wicked,” Broadway really would be a magical place” (Time Magazine).

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles will present Juliet Provided photo

“& Juliet,” June 17-22, 2025

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. “& Juliet” asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

The add-on options

Existing subscribers are first in line to purchase these Add-Ons after they have renewed

their 24/25 Broadway season.

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles will present The Book of Mormon Photo by Julieta Cervantes

“The Book of Mormon,” Jan. 21-26, 2025

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s “The Book of Mormon,” the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, “The Book of Mormon” has truly

become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

“Les Miserables,” Feb. 26-March 9, 2025

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, “Les Miserables.” This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, “Les Miserables” tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption — a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of “Les Miserables” includes the

songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

Single tickets for each engagement will go on sale at a later date. To stay up to date with all of the latest news, on sale dates and pre-sales for our upcoming season, sign up for the eCLUB.