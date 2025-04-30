9-year-old boy fatally injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Pleasant Grove crosswalk

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 29, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A nine-year-old boy was fatally injured Tuesday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pleasant Grove.

Pleasant Grove Police Sgt. Shumway told Gephardt Daily that the child was in the crosswalk near 900 West 2600 North at about 4 p.m. when he was hit by a white pickup truck, which then left the scene.

Responders “administered first aid, and the boy was transported to the hospital but passed away from his injuries,” Shumway said.

The driver of the pickup truck was located and is currently being interviewed by investigators, Shumway added.

“We do have warrants we have applied for, but right now it’s an open investigation.”

The child’s bicycle was found at the crash site, but Shumway said it has yet to be determined if the nine-year-old was riding the bike when he was hit.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.