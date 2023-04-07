Auto-pedestrian traffic fatality in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, April 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a traffic accident Thursday night.

“Officers and multiple responders” were called to the fatal scene at approximately 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Washington City Police Department’s Friday afternoon press release on social media. The pedestrian was lying in the roadway near 1050 W Red Cliffs Drive, reportedly hit by a vehicle.

Short of calling the incident a hit-and-run, police said “There was not an involved vehicle on the scene when officers arrived. This investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Life-saving measures were initiated “however, due to the trauma, all measures were unsuccessful and the pedestrian succumbed to the injuries.”

No identifying characteristics of the victim or any suspect information were released and the name of the deceased was withheld at the request of family.

“We are asking that anyone that may have been in the area of this accident to contact the police to provide any additional information.” The department can be reached at (435)634-5730 or (435)986-1515.