Cache County man arrested for alleged 21 felony crimes

LOGAN, Utah, April 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City Police have arrested a 24-year-old man on 21 felony counts, most related to a child sexual exploitation case.

Logan Dixon Durham was arrested Friday for the alleged crimes of:

10 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, classified as a first-degree felony

10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, listed as a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession or use of controlled substances, a class A misdemeanor

An electronic service provider reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded files containing depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit behavior.

The investigation information was forwarded to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, then to Logan City Police.

Police were given a file of about 20 images of child sexual content, “all depicting female children in various ages, various stages of undress, and depicting various sexual acts,” Durham’s arrest document says.

A search history for Durham showed he had searched teen porn photos and videos and had shared files, the affidavit says.

Durham was arrested in a traffic stop. The affidavit says he told investigators he had searched for the materials online, then downloaded them, sent them to a “fake account,” and deleted them from his main account.

“Logan stated having known it was wrong of him to do, and stated he couldn’t stop himself from appeasing the temptation,” his arrest document says.

A search warrant was issued for Durham’s residence and devices. While there, officers “located psychedelic mushrooms, in the dehydrated form as well as gummies. Officers also located, in the same room as the mushrooms, a hunting rifle, and a locked box,” which contained ammunition, the arrest document says.

Durham was booked into the Cache County jail, where he is being held without bail.