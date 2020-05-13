KUTV anchor Shauna Lake fired after second DUI arrest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Shauna Lake, longtime anchor for Sinclair-owned KUTV, has been fired by the station after a second DUI arrest.

KUTV managers announced Lake’s departure in a meeting with newsroom staff Wednesday morning.

Others were notified by e-mail from KUTV news director Mike Garbar.

All-

I just wanted you to know that Shauna is no longer with KUTV.

As you are aware, she gave many years to the Salt Lake community and the station.

I know we all wish her good health and happiness moving forward.

Mike

Lake, 49, was arrested at Salt Lake International Airport for suspicion of impaired driving on March 13. It was her second DUI arrest in the last three years.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Third District Court, Lake was allegedly seen acting erratically while waiting in a passenger pick up lane. She was approached by police and ultimately cited for DUI.

Lake’s had previously been charged with DUI in during a 2017 traffic stop on I-15. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charged of impaired driving. She was sentenced to one year of probation and fined $1,460.

KUTV made the decision to give Lake a second chance after her initial arrest. She made a tearful apology at the time and asked Utah news viewers to allow her to regain their trust.