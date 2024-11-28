Temple Square gets new statues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of the ongoing renovation of Temple Square, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has placed the first in a series of new statues created by local artists.

“These sculptures, which visualize key moments in the life of Jesus Christ and His teachings and Church history, will be placed across the grounds throughout 2025 and 2026,” the Church news release says.

“Temple Square has always had gardens and sculptures,” said Bill Williams, director of temple design for the Church’s Special Projects Department. “This renovation allowed us to reimagine the story these sculptures and gardens could tell.”

One recently installed statue depicts the moment Joseph Smith, then a 14-year-old boy in New York in 1820, “saw God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ,” the release says. “For members of the Church, this event (known as the First Vision) marks the beginning of Church history.”

Artist Michael Hall, who designed the piece, says that the piece “is a visual testimony for me. I believe that God exists, that Jesus Christ is His Son, that He died for all of us, and that because of this young 14-year-old boy, Joseph Smith, we can know that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ do care about us.”

Hall also said he hopes viewers would be inspired by the statue to deepen their connection with God and bring peace and happiness into their lives.

“When I was creating the face of God, it was a very humbling undertaking because I tried to create something … anybody could connect to, so there are elements of all [humankind] in both the face of God and Christ.”

The statue, located in the northwest section of Temple Square, is now open for public viewing.

Williams said visitors “can wander around and find something that impresses them. They have a chance to sit down, contemplate the sculpture and reflect on what it means to them and their relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Temple Square has previously had statues, such as the Seagull Monument and the Priesthood Restoration. These statues will return to Temple Square, but Jesus Christ will be the focal point, the Church news release says.