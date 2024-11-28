Officials: Don’t brine your turkey in the Great Salt Lake

Nov. 27 (UPI) — Officials at the Great Salt Lake State Park & Marina in Utah are reminding locals not to brine their Thanksgiving turkeys in the Great Salt Lake after someone’s bird washed up on the beach.

The park said on social media that a turkey, still bearing a faded label from the store, washed up on Silver Sands Beach.

Officials said the discovery was a teaching moment.

“Just your annual reminder not to use Great Salt Lake to brine your turkey,” the post said.

“Not only is the salinity too high for a proper brine, the waves can be very strong and there’s a good chance you could lose the entire turkey as this person did. It ended up washed up on Silver Sands Beach and someone went turkey-less.”