Update: Officials ID 2 truckers killed in Grand County head-on collision

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified two truckers killed in a head-on collision in Grand County in the early hours of Monday morning.

The two men have been identified as Bertram Frink, 54, from Salt Lake City, and Clark Hatch, 54, from Koosharem in Sevier County.

“At about 4:35 a.m., an International semi-truck was traveling northbound on SR-191 near mile post 154,” said a statement from UHP. “The semi drifted left, crossing the center line going into southbound traffic. A southbound Kenworth semi-truck was unable to avoid the oncoming semi and they collided. Both semi trucks went head on in the southbound travel lane.”

The driver of the International semi-truck, later identified as Frink, was killed on impact. The driver of the Kenworth semi-truck, later identified as Hatch, was treated at the scene but passed away before a medical helicopter could transport him.

The crash is still currently under investigation.

Traffic was blocked completely for several hours for investigation and cleanup.