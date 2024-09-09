Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks ‘transient’ in alleged attack on senior citizen

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help tracking down a transient who allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old then fled.

“Today about 4 p.m. Kaden Alan Beckstrom, age 22, and transient, assaulted a 62-year-old man in a trailer park in Spring Lake along SR-198 between Payson and Santaquin. He then fled on foot,” the sheriff’s office said in a 10 p.m. post Sunday.

The assault was unprovoked, investigators say.

Anyone with information on Beckstrom is asked to call Central Utah 911 at (801)798-5600.

The older man was not critically injured, Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.

“Beckstrom called him on to fight but the gentleman said no. That is when Beckstrom went after the older guy.”

Beckstrom is known to frequent southern Utah County and was visiting a relative at the trailer park at the time of the assault.