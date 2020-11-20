BAE Systems nabs $76.3M contract for work on USS Stout

Nov. 20 (UPI) — BAE Systems received a $76.3 million contract from the Navy this week for maintenance and modernization work on the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout.

According to the contractor, BAE will begin working on the 510-long ship in January 2021.

Under the contract, BAE will drydock the ship, perform hull, tank and mechanical work — and install upgraded electronic and electrical systems.

“Our team of employees, subcontractors and Navy personnel are working hard to sustain the workhorse of the fleet – the Arleigh Burke class destroyer,” said Mark Whitney, deputy general manager of BAE Systems Ship Repair and general manager of Norfolk Ship Repair. “We look forward to applying our vast experience to modernize the USS Stout, so that its crew members can do their jobs in defense of our nation for many years to come.”

The Stout is named for U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Herald F. Stout, who during World War II commanded a destroyer that was assigned to the Little Beaver squadron under then-Commodore Arleigh Burke.

Stout earned two Navy Cross medals for command of the ship.

The Stout was the fifth in the Arleigh Burke class of destroyers, of which there are now 68.