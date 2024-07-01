Report: Former Utah State center Neemias Queta staying with Celtics

LOGAN, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah State center Neemias Queta reportedly has agreed to a multiyear deal to remain with the world champion Boston Celtics.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the signing Sunday.

Queta, 24, won an NBA title earlier this month in his first season with the Celtics.

The 7-footer from Barreiro, Portugal, saw limited action (4.5 minutes per game) in three playoff games — including one game against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals — and averaged 1.3 points, one rebound and 0.3 blocks per game.

Queta signed a two-way contract with the Celtics in September but landed a standard two-year deal April 8.

He turned in strong performances in both games he played shortly after signing the new deal, finishing with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 18 minutes vs. the Charlotte Hornets on April 12.

Queta followed that up with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench against the Washington Wizards on April 14.

During the regular season, he averaged 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game while seeing action in 28 games.

Queta played three seasons at Utah State from 2018 to 2021, winning the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice (2019 and 2021) and setting school records for career blocks (219) and blocks per game (2.5).

He was selected by Sacramento in the second round (39th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft, becoming the first Portuguese player in the league’s history. He spent his first two NBA seasons with the Kings.