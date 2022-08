ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As the search for a missing person continues Saturday in Zion National Park, the Riverside Walk and The Narrows remained closed Saturday morning.

“Following a flash flood on Friday, August 19, the Zion Search and Rescue Team is continuing to search for a missing person,” says a tweet issued at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

The @ZionNPS Twitter page said it will publish updates as information is available.