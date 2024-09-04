South Davis Metro Fire knocks down grass fire

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Sure, the huge grass fires get all the publicity.

But once in a while, a fire crew is lucky enough to catch a small grass fire before the heat, winds and abundant dry fuel turn it into something really dramatic.

That’s what happened Tuesday for South Davis Metro Fire, which kindly shared photos of the baby blaze they doused before it could grow.

“A small grass fire was quickly controlled this afternoon in Centerville,” the agency’s social media post said about the Tuesday incident.

“The fire was contained between the freeway and frontage road. No structures were threatened. There is no clear cause on what started the fire.”