Evacuations ordered as fire threatens homes in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire and wildfire threatening homes in the Central and Pine Valley areas, officials said Sunday afternoon.

An evacuation order for residents and visitors in the area is in effect, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue, and Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue also are responding.

Central and Pine Valley are census-designated places in north-central Washington County.