Bluffdale homes threatened by brush fire Saturday night

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Sept. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – There was a close call in Bluffdale Saturday evening after a brush fire threatened homes around 6:30 p.m. near 16th West and 15400 South

Chief Matt Evans of the Bluffdale Fire Department said the back deck of one home was damaged and that fences were burned as the flames spread along a nearby canal.

Fire crews from Bluffdale and South Jordan managed to knock down the fire in about 15 minutes, Evans said.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.