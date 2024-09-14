DWR investigates killing of 31 small animals found on St. George golf course

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials are investigating the killing of 31 small animals found on a St. George golf course.

The animals were discovered apparently dumped at the SunRiver Golf Club — 26 jackrabbits, four skunks and a raccoon, said state Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley.

A DWR officer investigating Friday morning found the animals on the golf course in an area adjacent to a dog park, she said, their presence noted Thursday. The animals were killed with an air rifle, she said, although exactly when is unclear.

“The animals have since been removed and the incident is still under investigation,” Jolley said. “As such, no additional information is available at this time.”

She did say it appears the shootings were done on behalf of the golf course to prevent nuisance and property damage issues. The three species are not protected under Utah law, she said, meaning a hunting or trapping license is not required and the method of harvesting them is not regulated.