Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office recovers $147,000 in stolen copper, 4 suspects in custody

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 14, 2024 — Four alleged suspects are in custody in connection with the recovery of $147,000 worth of stolen copper.

According to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began Sept. 6, when deputies responded to a report of a $55,000 copper mold stolen from Rio Tinto Kennecott. Four days later, two suspects, Hea Mahe, 36, and Duc Bui, 35, were taken into custody and “additional information led detectives to obtain a search warrant for Ortiz Metal Processing in Salt Lake City.”

On Sept. 12, the alleged recovery of more than 10,000 pounds of stolen copper led to the arrest of a third suspect, J.L. Fakalata, 35. Fabian Oritz, 49, the owner of the facility, was also arrested on suspicion of purchasing stolen property.

During the search, detectives recovered an additional the 8,600-pound copper mold, valued at $55,000, as well as a 6,000-pound copper “button” valued at $30,000 and multiple copper plates worth $62,500, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are grateful to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work in recovering our property,” said Matt Tobey, General Manager, Metals, Rio Tinto Kennecott. “We are committed to the health, safety and security of our employees and contractors. A multi-disciplinary team is investigating the incident and will take action improvement measures based on the outcome of the investigation.”