Man arrested in Price after alleged road rage incident involving stolen gun

PRICE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officers arrested a 26-year-old man Sunday after he allegedly pointed a gun at two men outside a Super 8 motel after they followed him to complain about his driving.

Arrested in the case was Tyler Dale Hearn. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stationed in Price responded to the scene.

“As I spoke with Tyler Hearn, he told me that he had pulled out his gun because he felt threatened by the two other males,” Hearn’s affidavit says.

“Tyler said he was driving from Orangeville to Price to stay in a motel. As he was coming into Price the other vehicle was brake checking him. Tyler said that when they were getting on SR-6 from SR-10 that he went into the other lane (oncoming traffic) to get around the vehicle. Tyler continued to the Super 8 Motel where the other two guys showed up and were yelling at him about his driving.

“Tyler said that the two men started to advance toward him, very upset. Tyler grabbed his gun and pointed it at them telling them to stop. At this point law enforcement was contacted to respond.

“The gun was found unloaded on the driver floorboard of Tyler’s van. The firearm was a Glock 19 serial number BEHH593, it was run through dispatch. Dispatch said the firearm was stolen out of North Carolina. I asked Tyler about the firearm, and He said he bought it from a friend. I told him that it was confirmed stolen, Tyler said it is possible because of his friend’s lifestyle.”

The officer detected the strong smell of alcohol, and Hearn admitted he had been drinking earlier. He did poorly on an initial field sobriety test, and a breath test came back with a result of 0.241 BrAC.

Hearn was arrested for investigation of:

Theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possess or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

DUI, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Improper passing on left of vehicle, an infraction

He was ordered held without bail in the Carbon County jail system.