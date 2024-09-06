Silver King Fire still a threat after two months, 18,222 acres

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Silver King Fire is drawing new alerts from officials, warning people and vehicles away from its 18,222 acres.

Announced at 89 percent contained Aug. 2, fire crews are still on scene and Utah Fire Info issued an update Thursday afternoon, announcing new closures of roads and trails to keep people and motorized vehicles out. The burn scar in the steep and rugged terrain also has become a flash flooding threat.

“The Silver King fire continues to smolder, producing smoke in some areas,” Utah Fire Info said.

“Heavy machinery along with local fire crews are actively working to clear hazardous trees, grading roads, installing new gates and constructing rolling dips to prevent roads from washing out along Beaver Creek, the Silver King Mine area, Deer Creek, Bullion Canyon, and FR-126 up to Edna Peak.

“While the closure area has been reduced, entry into the burn area is still discouraged, and visitors are urged to use extreme caution due to ongoing hazards, including potential for burning logs, stump holes, falling trees, shifting soil, rolling rocks, flash flooding and debris flows.”

The fire, ignited by a lightning strike July 5 three miles west of Marysvale in Piute County, grew to nearly 700 acres its first night. At more than 18,000 acres it is likely the largest of the 2024 Utah wildfire season.

On Thursday, the Fishlake National Forest issued an updated area, road, and trail closure for the fire site in effect for the rest of the year.

The new closure order for the Silver King Fire on the Beaver Ranger District will be in effect starting Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at 5 a.m., through December 31, 2024, unless rescinded.

“The following roads and trails listed will remain closed to motorized traffic, including e-bikes, and will be open to horse and foot traffic only in these areas.

1. All or portions of National Forest Service Roads – 113 (Beaver Creek), 123, 126 (Bullion/Cottonwood), 474 (Deer Creek), 1051, 1095, 1110, 1112

2. All or portions of National Forest Motorized Trails – Paiute 01, PST 02, 601, PST 74, PST 77.