Two men dead after Clinton shootings early Thanksgiving morning

CLINTON, Utah, Nov. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men are dead after an early morning shooting inside a Clinton residence.

Clinton City Police and officers from surrounding agencies responded to a shots fired call at 1:02 a.m., and arrived at a residence in the area of 2575 West and 2250 North.

At the residence, they found two men down.

“Officers discovered two adult male victims with gunshot wounds,” a news release from the Clinton City Police says.

“Tragically, one of the individuals was deceased inside of the residence. The second was flown by medical helicopter and was pronounced deceased after arrival at the hospital.”

Gephardt Daily photo by Monico Garza SLCScanner

Several people were questioned at the scene and taken in for apparent questioning.

“At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. Due to the ongoing investigation, further details will be released as appropriate. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Clinton City Police Department.”

Gephardt Daily was at the scene. See more photos below.