Utah DWR seeks information after pronghorn poached in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are investigating the recent poaching of a pronghorn in Emery County, and are asking for tips from the public to help solve the case.

DWR conservation officers received a report on June 23 of a buck pronghorn that was found dead near Buckhorn Reservoir and Buckhorn Wash Road in Emery County.

“Officers responded to the scene and determined that the animal had been shot and killed with a rifle within 24 hours of them arriving on scene,” the news release says.

“There were no hunts going on at the time the pronghorn was killed. It also did not appear that any attempts were made to salvage any of the meat.”

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this pronghorn or any other wildlife is encouraged to report it to the DWR in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Anyone with any information regarding this specific case can also contact Officer Aidan Hueton at 435-650-1113. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible. Requests for confidentiality are respected.