FBI releases 2023 active shooter report, average nearly one a week

WASHINGTON D.C., June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI has released its active shooter report for 2023 numbering almost one a week with 105 dead and 139 wounded.

The FBI said the report released this week is meant to provide an overview of active shooter incidents to help law enforcement, other first responders, and the public better understand the levels of threats associated with active shooter incidents. “The focus of the report encourages media, law enforcement, and public information officers to shift their focus from the perpetrators of active shooter incidents toward the victims, survivors, and heroes who stopped them, as well as the communities that come together to help in the healing process.”

In 2023, the FBI designated 48 shootings as active shooter incidents, according to the press release. “Although incidents decreased by 4% from 2022 (50 incidents), the number of active shooter incidents increased 60% since 2019 (30 incidents).

The 48 active shooter incidents in 2023 occurred in 26 states and represent five location categories, including open space, commerce, education, health care, and residence.

“The FBI designated 229 active shooter incidents from 2019 to 2023. This represents an 89% increase in active shooter incidents (121) from the previous five-year period (2014–2018).

“The 229 active shooter incidents from 2019 to 2023 occurred in 44 states and the District of Columbia and represent seven location categories including commerce, open space, education, government, residence, health care, and house of worship.”

See the report at 2023 Active Shooter Incidents in the United States.

A summary labeled as key findings:

— Two law enforcement officers were killed in the 2023 incidents and 12 wounded.

— California had the most, eight, followed by Texas and Washington state with for each.

— Most occurred in April, with seven, followed by January with six, and were most likely to occur between noon and midnight.

— Of the 49 shooters involved, 48 were male with one identified as both female and transgender male. Five wore body armor.

— The 48 incidents involved 43 handguns, 16 rifles and one shotgun.

The FBI defines an active shooting as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.