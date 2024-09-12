South Jordan police investigating alleged attempted child abduction

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an alleged attempted abduction reported Wednesday.

The incident was reported in a residential area near the north end of Oquirrh Lake at 12:30 p..m., South Jordan police said. All involved parties have been identified, located and are cooperating with investigators, the press release said.

No other details were included, said South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, public information officer, as the investigation is ongoing.

A mother became alarmed at an interaction with three individuals in a car as she walked with her 3-year-old son, he said, particularly a 13-year-old juvenile. The other two alleged suspects were his mother and father, Anderson said, not the typical profile for kidnappers.

The mother of the 3-year-old took down their license plate number and the three were easily located, and cooperative, Anderson said, and their account of why they were in the area was confirmed. “We’re not 100 percent sure anything happened and we’re still working through it.”

Investigators still “have a few things to run down” he said, which he couldn’t comment on.

Anderson said no witnesses to the encounter have yet to be located. Anyone with information can contact the department at 801-254-4708.

The department decided to post the short account on Facebook at 7 p.m. Tuesday to quell the rumor mill on local community pages online, he said. “There is no ongoing threat to the community,” he said.

But comments on Facebook since 7 p.m. said the mother who reported the incident was adamant an attempt had been made on her child, others felt their children had been followed and another commenter said a similar incident to Tuesday’s had occurred recently in a shopping district in town.