Second wildfire breaks out in Box Elder Close close to the first

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Sept. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A second wildfire broke out Wednesday night in Box Elder County, less than ten miles from the first and moving just as fast.

By 8:30 p.m. the new blaze near Howell had been named the Feedlot Fire and at 150 acres, according to Utah Fire Info, had grown by more than 100 acres in a little more than an hour. The fire is “being pushed by the wind. Two structures are currently threatened.”

A just after 7 p.m., the yet-unnamed Feedlot Fire had been described as “40 acres and running.” The fire was already visible from I-84. “New start … Resources are currently responding. More info and fire name will be provided as they become available.”

The Willow Springs Fire near Promontory, some eight miles straight south of Howell in the windy west Box Elder desert, was described as “50 acres and running” at its 2:20 p.m. debut Wednesday on Utah Fire Info. “Structures are threatened, a couple homes are being evacuated east of Promontory. Human-caused.”

By 6 p.m. the Willow Springs Fire was estimated at 350 acres and 0% contained, according to Utah Fire Info. “One large out building was destroyed. Fire was human-caused & remains under investigation. Crews will remain on scene tonight.”