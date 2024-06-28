1 taken to hospital with serious injures in barn fire in northwest Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition from injuries sustained in a barn fire Friday in northwest Salt Lake City.

Firefighters battled the fire near 3200 West and 3300 North, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said on social media at 10:13 a.m.

Roads in the area temporarily were closed for water shuttle operations but reopened by 3:30 p.m.

“Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the evening and night to monitor hotspots,” the post says.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.