1 critically injured in Hurricane rollover crash

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – Law enforcement officers in southern Utah are investing a Saturday night rollover crash which sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a statement by Hurricane City PD, the accident happened about 10:38 p.m. on S.R. 9 when one of the occupants of a pickup truck was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled near mile marker 6.

The patient was transported to St. George Regional Hospital with critical injuries.

The “cause and extent of the incident,” including the number of people and vehicles involved, was not included in the HCPD statement.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update the story when more information becomes available.