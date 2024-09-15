Ogden City police seek tips in 1974 cold case homicide of infant found in pond

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden City Police Department is asking for tips on a cold case homicide involving the body of a full-term baby girl found in a pond.

That case turns 50 years old today.

“On 9/15/1974, Ogden City Police officers were dispatched to a baby located in Beus Pond,” the OCPD statement says.

“The baby was described as a full-term female infant, estimated as having been in the water for 15-20 days.

“Officers located, separately, a plastic bag containing the placenta and umbilical cord. An autopsy was conducted but the cause of death was not determined.”

Investigators conducted follow-ups but were unable to locate the mother of the baby, and the case was closed.

“To provide a tip https://bci.utah.gov/coldcases/baby-jane-doe-ogden-city/. For a list of our other Ogden cold cases click here https://www.ogdencity.com/2666/Cold-Cases.”

The statement ended with “Gone but never forgotten. Together we uncover, together we solve.”