1 wounded in SLCPD officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was wounded early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot by a Salt Lake City police officer.

A press release by the SLCPD PR Unit said the shooting took place approximately 12:40 a.m., about 25 minutes after the Utah Highway Patrol “saw a speeding white, Dodge Ram with violations for vehicle-equipment.

“Before the trooper could perform a traffic stop, the truck drove away,” the SLCPD statement said.

“The trooper later found the truck abandoned at 5650 West 700 South.

“At 12:25 a.m., UHP requested help from the Salt Lake City Police Department.”

15 minutes later, “during a search for the suspects, one Salt Lake City police officer fired at least one shot,” the SLCPD press release said.

“Law enforcement on scene provided first aid. Paramedics took the injured suspect to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

There were no other reports of injuries.

Two alleged suspects, “including the injured person, related to this case,” were detained.

“Additional SLCPD officers and UHP troopers responded to the scene to look for anyone else involved” but no additional suspects were located.

“The extensive search efforts included resources from the SLCPD’s Gang Unit, the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), the SLCPD K9 Squad, SLCPD officers certified in flying drones, a Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake (UPD) drone operator, and the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau.”

The officer-involved-critical-incident protocol was invoked and “OICI Protocol Team 2, led by UPD will be leading this investigation.”

The Salt Lake City police officer involved in the shooting “will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure,” according to the SLCPD press release.

“There is no other information available for release at this time.”

The SLCPD stressed “the preliminary information and is a summarization of the facts known to the department at the time of release. There are several investigations underway related to this incident. As those investigations proceed, additional information may develop that could result in some of this information becoming out of date.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.