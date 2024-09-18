Elizabeth Ridge Fire crews assisted by wetting rain, increased humidity

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Elizabeth Fire, burning near North Slope Road, east of Elizabeth Pass, in the Evanston-Mountain View Ranger District, has new numbers after more exact mapping.

The acreage of the fire, burning in heavy timber near Fish Lake, has been reduced to 105, and is 20% contained.

Resources assigned to the fire include 35 people, including a Hotshot crew, two engine crews, and support personnel.

Firefighters remain focused on confinging and containing the fire, despite strong winds the last could days. Cooler temperatures, wetting precipitation, and increased humidity have helped in the containment efforts.

“Even with the rain and snow, the fire is established in timber, and although fire activity is diminished, it continues to burn in heavy down and dead fuels,” says the statement shared by Utah Fire Info.

“Firefighter and public safety is the highest priority. Hazards include exposure to numerous dead and fire-weakened trees (‘snags’), which are dangerous to firefighters, particularly during periods with strong, gusty winds.”

Road and area closures remain in effect for public and firefighter safety.