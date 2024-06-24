Man hospitalized after Avenues apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2024 — One patient was transported to local hospital after a Monday morning fire in a vintage Avenues apartment building, and another person was assessed on scene and released.

The 1949, four story building, the Wilshire Arms at at 234 E. 1st Ave., was smoky when firefighters arrived at the scene, said Cpt. Chad Jepperson, Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“The call came in just after 10 a.m. about the second floor apartment fire,” he said. “Crews arrived and found light smoke coming from the apartment and a small amount of flames.

“They made the entry and extinguished the fire fairly rapidly, maybe 10 minutes.”

Gephardt Daily photo by Patrick Benedict

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Jepperson said.

“We don’t have a cause determined yet. Investigators are still working on that scene right now,” he told Gephardt Daily at about noon.

“We did transport one patient in stable condition to the University of Utah, and we had another patient that was evaluated on scene and released. And the whole building was evacuated while we worked the fire as a precaution. That is standard operating procedure.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.